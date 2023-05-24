Shelter Pet of the Week: Linx

MEET LINX!

This week’s shelter pet is Linx, a four year-old Male German Shepherd who was taken in to the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a stray and never claimed. He is highly intelligent, well-mannered and is always in the mood to play fetch! He requires a very active home that will meet his mental and physical stimulation needs. Linx is a good-natured dog that needs a strong owner who will provide him with some structure and companionship. Linx should only be adopted into a pet-free and child-free home with an experienced German Shepherd owner that will respect his personal space.

If you are interested in meeting Line, please call the shelter to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.