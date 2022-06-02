Shelter Pet of the Week: Delilah

1 of 4

MEET DELILAH!

This week’s featured shelter pet is lovely Delilah, patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. Delilah and her brother, Samson were abandoned in a park after the death of their mom.

Delilah is a bit dominant and does not accept other dogs, just her brother who submits to her well. She loves all people and getting attention. She has chronic dry eye and will need daily eye medication for life and has some skin sensitivities that will need to be managed as well.

If you would like to meet Delilah, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com for more information.