Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum announces 2022 event schedule

500-Acre Property Boasts World-Class Arboretum & Flower-Lined Public Walking Trails

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, known for its exceptionally beautiful grounds and world-class arboreta announces its 2022 event schedule. Included in the calendar are the park’s many educational programs that celebrate the importance of various beloved insect species including butterflies, praying mantis, and ladybugs, and the vital role they play in the environment. Pinelawn will also host ten outdoor Yoga classes, including Yoga Under the Stars and Sunset Yoga, as well as old-fashioned trolley tours of its premier arboretum which recently was awarded Level II status from the International Arboretum Accreditation Program, ArbNet.

Pinelawn’s sprawling property features flowing fountains, historic monuments, vibrant flower beds, and many notable trees. “Visitors will be surrounded by the beauty of our trees. Our oldest is a 120-year-old Weeping Beach that has a crown size of 74 feet,” said Justin Locke, President, Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum. “Receiving the ArbNet Level II accreditation is a testament to our staff’s hard work, and a gift to our families and the community who often visit to reflect and be with nature at our spectacular park-like grounds.”

“Our grounds are magnificent and continue to flourish as a result of our enduring work to preserve, protect, and take great care of the property,” continued Locke. “Over the years we’ve found that many enjoy visiting the property to take in its beauty whether they have loved ones laid to rest here or not. So today, we invite visitors to attend our events and enjoy the grounds as much as we do.”

The 2022 Calendar of Event Schedule Includes:

Morning Yoga Flow – Sunday, June 5

Old-Fashioned Trolley Arboretum Tour – Sunday, June 12

Morning Yoga Flow – Sunday, June 26

Morning Yoga Flow – Sunday, July 10

Butterfly Release – Sunday, July 17

Morning Yoga Flow, Kids and Me Yoga – Sunday, July 24

Sunset Yoga with Essential Oil Guided Meditation – Friday, August 5

5th Annual Ladybug Release – Sunday, August 7

Yoga Morning Flow – Sunday, August 28

Sunset Yoga with Essential Oil Guided Meditation – Saturday, September 17

Honey Bee Experience – Sunday, September 18

Yoga Under the Stars, Hatha Centering Class – Friday, September 30

Fall Foliage Yoga Flow – Saturday, November 5

Fall Foliage Old-Fashioned Trolley Arboretum Tour – Sunday, November 6

Throughout the year, Pinelawn also hosts Online Grief Support Workshops where families learn how to optimize healing benefits including simple meditation techniques, ways to engage with one’s senses, gratitude rituals, and more.

All of Pinelawn’s events are free of charge and open to the public. To find out more details, click here to see the full 2022 calendar of events and to sign up for email updates.