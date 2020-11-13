Shelter Pet of the Week: Chloe

MEET CHLOE AGAIN!

This week’s shelter pet is Cool Cat Chloe, a 4-year-old domestic short hair patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her happily ever after home. Chloe has been featured before in the paper and we are hoping that the second time is the charm.

This beautiful girl is gentle and calm and has lived with other cats, small children and a small dog. Chloe was surrendered because her family could not manage her seizure disorder. She needs someone who can medicate her twice daily (she is very good for her meds) and bring her to the vet twice a year for bloodwork to check her medication levels.

Chloe is an absolute mush and she loves to be petted and brushed. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Chloe, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.