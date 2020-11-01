Shelter Pet of the Week: Bailey

MEET BAILEY!

This week’s shelter pet is Bailey, a 5-year-old Terrier mix waiting patiently at Kent Animal Shelter for his furever home.

Rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas, Bailey is a sweet boy. He’s a little shy at first, but loves to go for walks and waits patiently for his favorite volunteer dog walker to come and take him out. Bailey loves to be outdoors! He also has a great appetite and would never pass up a treat!

Bailey would do best in a home without cats, and likes to choose his own doggie friends. He comes neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Bailey and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com