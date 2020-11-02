The 2020 Long Island Biennial, a juried exhibition featuring art from contemporary artists across Suffolk and Nassau Counties, opened at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington on Oct. 17 and will run through Jan. 10, 2021.

The museum received more than 800 artwork entries, with 100 works selected for exhibition. The final exhibition represents 52 artists living in Long Island communities stretching from Freeport to Port Washington to Shelter Island Heights. For the first time, most artists will show two or three artworks, presenting viewers with a fuller picture of their recent work.

Inaugurated in 2010, the Long Island Biennial offers Long Island’s professional artists a singular opportunity to share their work through a prestigious exhibition, and provides a unique and exciting space for visitors to see a snapshot of contemporary art on Long Island.

“In the year of our centennial, it was serendipitous that the three jurors happened to select 100 artworks for exhibition,” said Karli Wurzelbacher, Curator. “The volume and quality of the submissions challenged the jurors, yet resulted in a remarkable exhibition that incorporates many media, genres, and styles.”

Wurzelbacher added, “I find the art in the Biennial to beautiful, inventive, and thought-provoking, particularly the work that engages with contemporary events and concerns, including the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, human migration, and the environment.”

The jurors for the 2020 Biennial are Erin Kimmel, Art Writer and Ph.D. candidate in Art History at Stony Brook University; Heidi Lange, Director of DC Moore Gallery, New York City; and Paton Miller, Artist/Curator.

Participating artists in our neck of the woods include Chris Ann Ambery of Hauppauge; Denise Jones Adler, Wendy Curtis, Joyce Kubat, John Linnemeyer, William Low and Kristine Perelle of Huntington; Patricia Colombraro of Nesconset; Alisa Shea of Northport; Sungsook Setton of Setauket; Susan Buroker of Smithtown, Han Qin of St. James and Doug Reina of Stony Brook.

This year, a robust program of events will coincide with the exhibition. Long Island Biennial programming engages both artists and guests alike through in-person and virtual events.

Selected artists will be in the galleries on Fridays during the exhibition to discuss their work. Virtual studio tours through Zoom will give visitors a peak into artists’ workspaces and their work in progress. The Conversation Series, also through Zoom, will feature Curator Karli Wurzelbacher and panels of artists discussing various themes. For a complete schedule of events, artists, and registration information, please visit www.Heckscher.org/libiennialevents.

The Heckscher Museum of Art is located at 2 Prime Avenue in Huntington. For more information, call 631-380-3230.

The Long Island Biennial is sponsored by Pien and Hans Bosch.