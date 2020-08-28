Shelter Pet of the Week: Bailey

This week’s shelter pet is Bailey, a 10-year-old male tuxedo cat currently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home.

This affectionate senior was left behind when his mom had to move. He is a total sweetheart who is very affectionate and who loves to be petted and given attention. He’ll curl up and snuggle with you any day, any time!

Bailey does have a skin condition, but otherwise is happy and healthy. He would do well in a home with other pets, but would prefer to have a quiet home without any children.

He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Bailey, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.