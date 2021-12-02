Shelter Pet of the Week: Angel AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - December 2, 2021 0 3 Angel MEET ANGEL! This week’s shelter pet is Angel, a 8 to 9-year-old blue nosed pit bull female who has been at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for several years. Angel loves all people and food above all! She is a very dominant dog and cannot be in a home with other animals. Angel is smart and strong willed and needs a strong alpha as well as structure. She loves to meet new people and make them laugh. This tomboy wants a home to call her own this holiday season. If you would like to meet Angel, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.