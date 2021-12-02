Home Arts & Entertainment Times … and dates: December 2 to December 9, 2021IN PERFECT HARMONY The Harbormen Chorus will perform a free Holiday Concert at the First Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Port Jefferson on Dec. 5 from 1 to 3:20 p.m. (20 minute sets with 20 minutes in between) during the 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival. Photo from Harbormen Chorus Times … and dates: December 2 to December 9, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityEvents December 2, 2021 0 3 Thursday Dec. 2 Virtual Lunch & Learn The Huntington Historical Society continues its virtual Lunch & Learn series with a presentation by Jeff Richman titled Building the Brooklyn Bridge at noon. The historian at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery since 2007, Richman will discuss his fifth and latest book, Building the Brooklyn Bridge, 1869-1883: An Illustrated History with Images in 3D. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Suggested donation of $10. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. Friday Dec. 3 An evening with Mick Moloney Celebrate St. James welcomes award-winning musician, recording artist and author Mick Moloney to the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on Friday, Dec. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. Moloney will present an informative talk titled Exploring Our Roots — Vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley on the wonderful Irish and Jewish collaborations that contribute to the history of musical theater. Donation of $25, $20 seniors. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 631-984-0201. Saturday Dec. 4 Christmas Fair & Wreath Sale The First Presbyterian Church of Greenlawn, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn will hold a Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Christmas decor, wreathes, poinsettias and gift items – something for everyone. Call 261-2150. Holiday Boutique The Rocky Point PTA will hold its annual Holiday Boutique at Rocky Point Middle School, 76 Rocky Point-Yaphank Road, Rocky Point from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lots of vendors, kids shopping at Candy Cane Lane, gift wrapping station, kids craft table and story time, photo ops with Santa Claus ($10) and more. Free admission. Visit www.rockypointpta.com. Charles Dickens Festival Port Jefferson will host its 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival today and Dec. 5 starting at 10 a.m. The village will magically transform into the Dickensian era with streets filled with roaming characters such as Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, Scrooge, the Town Crier and the beloved chimney sweeps. Featuring concerts, train display, magic shows, theater, Festival of Trees, ice skating and much more with a Grand East Main Street opening parade on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. and a Pickwick’s Puppet closing parade on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Most attractions are free of charge, so everyone – from the very young to the young at heart can join in the fun. Visit www.dickens.portjeff.com for schedule of events. Country Parlor Holiday Show Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show today and Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held in the historic Naugles Barn, all items are handmade by local artisans and craftspeople including rustic Santas and tree ornaments, holiday home decor and gifts, baskets, jewelry and fine gifts including handmade pottery pieces, plus stocking stuffers for everyone on your list including local jams and preserves, hand made all-natural soaps and so much more. For more information, call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org. Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair Smithtown East High School, 1 School St.. St. James presents its 8th annual Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair today and Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 75 vendors present predominantly hand crafted work with a few select gift items. Expect to see some exquisite jewelry, (artisanal, vintage and new), decorative wreaths, homemade candies, organic soaps, Xmas décor and much more during this indoor event. Refreshments served by the Smithtown College Scholarship Committee. Call 846-1459. The Holiday Market The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket and Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket and WUSB continue with The Holiday Market, a series of outdoor holiday shopping events, today, Dec. 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature over 40 vendors offering original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing along with music, children’s activities and food trucks. Call 751-3730 or 751-2676. Open House at the Atelier The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 15, St. James invites the community to an Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live instructor demos, raffled art baskets, art books for sale, tour of studios and light refreshments. Call 250-9009. Candlelight House Tour The Three Village Historical Society presents its 42nd annual Candlelight House Tour, Along the Brook: The Story of Stony Brook, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour four private homes and the historic All Souls Church, Reboli Center and Stony Brook Chapel. Each location will be presented in full holiday decor with attention to architectural features and historic details. Tickets are $55 per person. To order, call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org. Holiday Gift & Toy Drive-Thru The St. James Fire Department Engine Company No. 1 will hold its 2nd annual St. James Community Holiday Gift & Toy Drive-Thru at Gyrodyne/Flowerfield in St. James from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors will enter via the entrance on Route 25A. Donations of an unwrapped toy or gift card are requested. Live holiday music will be performed by John Zollo, lead singer of The Dedications, as well as performances by the Smithtown High School East Chamber Choir. Santa will make an appearance on a Fire Engine with a mailbox handy for children to drop off their letters. All donations will be distributed by the Smithtown Township Emergency Food Pantry to families and children in the community. Rain date is Dec. 5. Have a question? Email [email protected] St. Nicholas Bazaar Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport will host a St. Nicholas Bazaar from 1 to 5 p.m. The outdoor event will feature Christmas wreaths, homemade cookies, chili and cornbread, Christmas Carols and more. Call 261-7670. Victorian Christmas Tea First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn will host a Victorian Christmas Tea from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy scones, finger sandwiches and desserts for $25. Formal attire (hats and gloves) optional. Preregistration required by calling 261-2150. Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite Join The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook from 2 to 4 p.m. as the 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Blues and jazz singer Allan Harris joins the band for other holiday music. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org. Ice Skating in Smithtown Do you like to ice skate? The Smithtown Chamber of Commerce set up an ice skating rink on Main Street in the Fresh Market/LA Fitness Center from 2 to 7 p.m. with photos with Santa, food trucks and holiday carolers. Half hour skate time is $15 adults, $10 children under 12 by reservation only at www.smithtownchamber.com. Holiday Party for Wildlife Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Holiday Party for Wildlife and Craft Night Market from 3 to 9 p.m. The outdoor event will feature local handmade craft and artist vendors, short animal presentations, photo opportunities and story times for kids. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Rain date Dec. 5. Free but donations welcome. Call 979-6344. Heritage Country Christmas The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown presents a Heritage Country Christmas from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy holiday caroling, tree lighting, s’mores on a stick, a winter hay ride, holiday craft, community wreath contest and photos with Santa. Rain date is Dec. 5. Tickets are $5 per person through Eventbrite. Call 265-6768 for additional information. Art Show fundraiser Studio 268, 268 Main St. Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for its latest art show featuring a collection of fine art by local artists (available for purchase) from 4 to 7 p.m. The show will also be on view Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds from an art raffle and a percentage from art sales will be donated to The Three Village Central School District food pantries. Drive-Thru Santa The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce hosts a Drive-Thru Santa event at the chamber car (corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway) from 6 to 8 p.m. Come visit Santa while in the comforts of your car! Great photo op from SnapShot LI. Enjoy Holiday Light displays and bring a Toy or Food to support the local drives. Don’t forget your Letter to Santa for the special North Pole Mailbox. Free admission. Call 821-1313. Drive-Thru Live Nativity Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Drive-Thru Live Nativity today, Dec. 5, 10 and 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. See the Christmas story come to life with costumed characters and live animals. Free. Call 689-1127. Sunday Dec. 5 Charles Dickens Festival See Dec. 4 listing. Country Parlor Holiday Show See Dec. 4 listing. Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair See Dec. 4 listing. Drive-Thru Live Nativity See Dec. 4 listing. Christmas Craft Fair St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 800 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma presents its annual Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its Parish Hall with crafts, gifts, Christmas items, raffles and refreshments. Come start your Christmas shopping! Call 737-4388. Bagels and Baseball Cardboard Memories, 6401 Jericho Turnpike, Commack hosts Bagels and Baseball from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Talk hot stove baseball with four authors who combined have published 20 baseball books. Learn the stories behind the stories in A.J. Carter, Mark Rosenman, Erik Sherman and Brett Topel’s works, hear what they have in the pipeline and chew the fat, as well as a bagel or two, over what the Mets and Yankees have and have not been doing in this off-season. The authors will have books available for purchase and signing. Free. For more information, call 462-1919. Snowflake Craft Fair Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Burr Road, E. Northport will host its 41st annual Snowflake Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with handmade crafts by church members, bake shop, lunch and decorated fresh wreaths. Call 499-4655. PUPPETS ON PARADEThe Legends & Spies Puppet Procession is back for the 42nd annual Holiday Festival at the Stony Brook Village Center on Dec. 5. File photo Stony Brook Holiday Festival The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents its 42nd annual Holiday Festival at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 6 p.m. Vote for your favorite tree in the 42nd Annual Holiday Tree Competition, enjoy a Legends & Spies Puppet Procession and Holiday Train display at Wiggs Opticians, carolers, live music and visit from Santa before the Holiday Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green. Call 751-2244. Holiday concert The Silver Chords will give a free concert, Hope for the Holidays, at St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James at 2 p.m. The afternoon will feature “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “Beethoven’s Ode To Joy”, “Beautiful City” and more with gift basket raffles. Call 379-7066. Motown Christmas Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station presents an online concert titled Motown Christmas at 2 p.m. Enjoy renditions of holiday hits by Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and The Jackson 5 performance by Rhonda Denet. To register, visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212, option 3. Monday Dec. 6 Virtual Movie Trivia Night Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected] Tuesday Dec. 7 No events listed for this day. Wednesday Dec. 8 Author Talk with Erica Cirino The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a lecture and book signing with author Erica Cirino at 7 p.m. Cirino will discuss her new book, Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis. $10 per person. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Thursday Dec. 9 Whaling Museum lecture The Whaling Museum. 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a virtual lecture titled Christmas on a Whaleship – Or Not! At 7 p.m. How did whalers historically celebrate Christmas at sea – if at all? Find out what an 19th century American whaler could expect while away from home in this online presentation with a variety of quotes, images, and diary entries. Free; donations of $10 appreciated. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. Film ‘Leave it to the Beavers’ Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a screening of Nature’s Leave it to the Beavers at the Smithtown Library Main Branch, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Discover why this curious animal is so important to our landscapes and ecosystems. Followed by a discussion. Free. To register, call 766-3075. Theater ‘White Christmas’ The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets range from $75 to $80 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘A Christmas Carol’ Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. A complimentary sensory sensitive abridged performance will be held on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Elf the Musical’ The Argyle Theater, 34 Main St., Babylon presents Elf the Musical through Jan. 2. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear! Tickets are priced from $40 to $79. Use Code: TIMES for $10 OFF* For more information, call 230-3500 or visit www.argyletheatre.com. Vendors wanted » Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its Holiday Market Fairs on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. $75 for one market, $125 for two, $150 for three and $200 for four. To reserve a booth, visit www.gallerynorth.org or call 631-751-2676. 