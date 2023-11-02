Shelter Pet of the Week: Akneada Baker

This week’s featured shelter pet is Akneada Baker, an 8-year-old calico up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Akneada (pronounced Anita) Baker earned her name because she loves to sing and move her feet like she’s kneading. She was found as an emaciated and underweight stray with severe dental problems that had infected her sinuses and upper airway. She has since had an incredible recovery, and she’s now back to a healthy weight and is looking amazing.

Akneada is a little ball of happiness and constant motion. All she needs is a home that will love her and pet her all day long. Sweet Akneada Baker is ready to find her happily ever after, and we can’t wait for her to end up in that special home. Will that be with you?

If you would like to meet Miss Baker, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.