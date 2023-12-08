Sheep found tied to a tree in East Moriches

1 of 3

Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to a wooded area in East Moriches after a sheep was found tied to a tree on Dec. 7.

A land surveyor located a sheep with its feet tied together in a wooded area behind a vacant home on Evergreen Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. Seventh Precinct Officers Doug Draude and Samantha Thompson responded and assisted veterinarian Dr. Benjamin Haar in providing emergency care to the

sheep. The sheep was transported to a local animal sanctuary for further medical treatment.

Suffolk County District Attorney Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) detectives are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.