Port Jefferson Village Center to host Blood Drive Dec. 9

It’s time to bundle up and give. Michael Ambrozy from Howard Hanna Coach Realtors with special thanks to Richard Savino, M.D. NYU Langone will host a Community Blood Drive by the New York Blood Center in the Skip Jack Room of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All donors will receive a coupon for a voucher for a pint of beer or soda from participating Port Jefferson establishments including Tommy’s Place, Port Bistro and Pub, Billie’s 1890 Saloon and Barito Tacos and Cocktails. To make an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566. For further information, contact Michael Ambrozy at 631-994-0082.