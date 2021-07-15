Shakespeare Festival continues at the Vanderbilt with ‘As You Like It’

The Carriage House Players continue the 32nd annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with As You Like It, the classic pastoral comedy of mismatched lovers and mistaken identity. The play runs through August 1.

Evan Donnellan, executive director of the CHP, said, “The Carriage House Players are so excited to return to the Vanderbilt Museum Courtyard for our annual Shakespeare Festival! We cannot wait to entertain you.”

The festival continues with:

Titus Andronicus: August 8-29 (excluding 8/27)

Shakespeare’s first tragedy, a tale of ambition and revenge, comes to the Vanderbilt stage with a modern spin on the classic material.

Performances are Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Sundays at 7 pm. Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and children. Visitors must bring their own chairs. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

———————————————————————————-

Richard III: September 5-26 (Please note: this performance is scheduled to be held on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society)

This tragedy explores the history of Richard III, a misguided man who will stop at nothing to rule with absolute power.

Visit www.carriagehouseplayers.org for more information.