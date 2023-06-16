Setauket – Ideal Professional Location or Possible In-Law Suite With Proper Permits!

Newly Renovated Eat-In-Kitchen, Den With Fireplace, Enclosed Porch With Stone Floors. Separate Professional Office or 3 Room Guest Quarters With Private Entrance, Kitchen & Full Bath. This Bonus Space is Handicap Accessible With Its Own Driveway. Second Floor Has Master Suite With Newly Renovated Master Bath, 3 Additional Bedrooms. Professionally Landscaped Yard With 20 x 60 In-ground Heated Pool.

$995,000 | Web #3481998

For more information click here