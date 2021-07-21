Sen. Mario Mattera and Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office host ‘Shed the Meds’ event

Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District) recently announced that he is hosting a “Shed the Meds” event, in conjunction with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Half Hollow Hills Community Library at 600 South Service Road in Dix Hills.

The event will provide residents with an easy, confidential and safe way properly dispose of unused or expired medications. Residents are encouraged to drop off expired and unused medications and sharps at the event site.

Residents who wish to participate can simply drive up, drop off their old or unused medications, and drive away. All collected medication will be safely disposed of by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office to help keep these medications from polluting our environment and help eliminate the risk of these drugs getting into the hands of small children or those who might misuse them.

The event will also help raise awareness of the dangers of flushing medications down the toilet. Improperly disposed medications pose a problem to the community’s water supply and environment.

“I thank the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office for partnering with us on this event to provide a safe way for the community to dispose of unwanted drugs and pharmaceuticals. Participation in this program is a confidential way for everyone to safely get these substances out of their homes to protect their family, safeguard our local waterways and preserve Long Island’s water supply,” stated Senator Mattera. “Thank you to the Library and the Sheriff’s Office for partnering with us and I invite everyone to join our office on July 24.”

Residents should contact Senator Mattera’s office at 631-361-2154 or visit mattera.nysenate.gov for additional information.