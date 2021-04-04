Selden’s Allison Sencadas Recognized by PSEG Long Island for Surveyors Week

PSEG Long Island recognized Allison Sencadas of Selden, and her colleagues, for Surveyors Week on March 21 through March 28 and Women’s History Month.

PSEG Long Island’s surveyors are the first to arrive on a construction site, mapping out and measuring the land, and the last to leave the jobsite, ensuring that all work is performed to accurately meet these measurements.

Surveyors touch every department within the company, including underground and overhead lines, substation design, construction and maintenance, and legal. Precise measurements help to keep workers and members of the public safe, and prevent damage to infrastructure, which saves money for the company and its customers.

“As a survey computer drafting specialist, it is my job to interpret, relate and compute information provided by the field surveyor in order to generate a survey map,” Sencadas said. “The production of a finished survey map provides the dimensions and angles of a particular parcel of land, the exact location of boundary lines, as well as the location of existing facilities in the area.”

She added that these maps collectively play a role in the planning and development of new facilities as well as improvements to existing PSEG Long Island facilities.

National Surveyors Week and Global Surveyors Day (March 23) were founded by the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS).

For more PSEG Long Island employee stories, follow #PSEGLIProud on social media.

Photo and caption courtesy of PSEG Long Island.