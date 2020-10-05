Selden Woman Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash

Suffolk County Police said a Selden woman was seriously injured in an early Sunday morning crash.

Khali Armstrong, 24 of Coram was driving a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon westbound on Middle Country Road Oct. 4 when his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Volkswagen exiting the Fairfield Townhouses parking lot at approximately 6:40 p.m. The driver of the Volkswagen, Sofia Savona, 17, of Selden, was transported by the Selden Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Armstrong, 24, of Coram, was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652.