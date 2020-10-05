Cooking Cove: Pound cake – What’s in a name?

By Barbara Beltrami

What’s in a name? Pound cake gets its name from the fact that it was originally made from a pound each of flour, sugar, butter and eggs (at about two ounces each there are 8 or 9 large eggs in a pound). So if you’re watching your cholesterol, don’t read any further. But if you’re a huge fan of pound cake as my husband is, then get out your loaf pan and read on to check out my recipes for old-fashioned pound cake, chocolate pound cake and lemon pound cake. The last two are really just loaf cakes, but they have the texture and taste of pound cakes, and that’s what really counts.

Old-fashioned Pound Cake

YIELD: Makes 2 loaves

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound butter

1 pound sugar

9 large eggs, separated

1 pound cake flour, sifted

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Cream butter until soft; gradually beat in sugar until combination is light and fluffy. Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon-colored, then beat into butter and sugar mixture until whole mixture is light and fluffy. Beat egg whites until stiff; add flour alternately with egg whites; beat until very smooth and light after each addition. Line two 8” x 5” x 3” loaf pans with waxed paper and butter it; turn batter into loaf pans and bake for 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours. Serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Chocolate Pound Cake

YIELD: Makes 1 loaf

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 cup milk

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9” x 5” x 3” loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and coat with the quarter cup of flour. In a large bowl beat together the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. With mixer on low speed add the salt, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder and cocoa and blend thoroughly; add eggs, one at a time and beat well after each one. With mixer still on low speed, add the flour and milk alternately a little at a time, but do not overbeat.

Pour batter evenly into prepared loaf pan and bake one hour or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack about 10 minutes; then remove from pan and cool completely on wire rack before serving.

Lemon Pound Cake

YIELD: Makes 1 loaf

INGREDIENTS:

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened plus more for greasing pan

Parchment paper

3 lemons

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 2/3 cup flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

DIRECTIONS:

Place rack in center of oven; preheat oven to 350 F. Generously butter 9” x 5” x 3” loaf pan and, allowing 2 to 3 inches to hang over top, line with parchment. In large bowl, finely grate zest of lemons but reserve one-third; add butter and sugar and with mixer on high speed beat until mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, making sure each one is fully incorporated before adding the next, then continue to beat about two minutes until mixture is even fluffier.

In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add half the dry ingredient mixture to first mixture and beat until just combined; add milk and beat on low speed just until smooth, then add remaining dry ingredients and beat on low speed just until combined.

Scrape batter into loaf pan, sprinkle remaining lemon zest on top and bake 45 to 50 minutes, until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool on cake rack 10 minutes, then using overhanging parchment, carefully lift out of pan, place on wire rack and allow to cool to room temperature.; remove parchment and serve with lemon sorbet or vanilla ice cream.