SCPD Commissioner Harrison appoints new Latino liaison officer

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison has appointed Police Officer Yasmin Gallant as the department’s Latino Liaison Officer, a position aimed at continuing to build relationships between the department and Latino residents.

Officer Gallant has been a member of the department since 2017, most recently assigned as the Fifth Precinct’s Community Liaison Officer. In her new role, Officer Gallant, who is bilingual, will conduct proactive outreach with residents, businesses, schools, and houses of worship. She will regularly attend meetings and events.

Officer Gallant’s role will be two-fold—providing information to the community as well as listening to their concerns. She is available to help individuals understand their rights in domestics and landlord/tenant disputes, as well as provide direction on how to file a police report or a complaint and will meet regularly with Commissioner Harrison to relay any concerns or misinformation in the community and offer solutions to bridge the gap.

“Officer Gallant has already made a difference locally as a Community Liaison Officer as well as in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona where she brought supplies and volunteered to help residents,” Commissioner Harrison said. “She is the right person for this job as she brings understanding and knowledge and I believe the department’s relationships with the Latino community will become even stronger.”

“I am honored that Commissioner Harrison has assigned me to such an important, meaningful role,” Officer Gallant said. “My hope is to develop relationships between the department and the Latino community as well as keep lines of communication open. We are listening and we want to know what is happening in your community.”

“Building relationships between the Police Department and the residents it serves was one of the key components of the 2021 Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention plan,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “I commend Commissioner Harrison for continuing to implement the reforms of this plan and for appointing Officer Yasmin Gallant as our Latino Liaison Officer continuing to highlight the importance of fostering community relationships.”