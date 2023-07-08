SBU’s Jacqueline Castaldo awarded SUNY’s Chancellor’s Award

Stony Brook University Director of Business in Finance & Administration (F&A) Jacqueline Castaldo has been awarded the State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.

Castaldo’s responsibilities include oversight of the finances and budget within several University areas including Budget, Financial Planning & Analysis; Enterprise Risk Management; Facilities & Services; Finance; Human Resource Services; Marketing & Communications and Government & Community Relations. She also collaborates on financial matters for the Division of Information Technology.

The Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are System-level honors conferred to acknowledge and provide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. Individuals nominated for these awards must meet all prescribed eligibility criteria and must be individuals of achievement, committed to the State University and its students, respected by the campus community and worthy of emulation by colleagues and students on the home campus and across SUNY.

“I congratulate Jackie on this well-deserved achievement,” said Jed Shivers, Senior Vice President, F&A. “Her responsibilities have grown significantly since joining the university and she has definitely demonstrated excellence in her efforts. We have worked on a number of projects together and I have been impressed with her dedication to detail and ensuring that financial statements are accurate as well as actionable.”

Castaldo joined Stony Brook University seven years ago in the Office of Procurement as a Business Analyst Lead. After working in Procurement for almost two years, the Bayport resident transitioned into a new role in F&A, serving as a Senior Financial Analyst where she was responsible for data analytics within the University, developing key metrics to enhance business processes and expanding upon University initiatives. In 2021, she was promoted to Assistant Director of Finance, a post she held for approximately one year before being appointed to Director of Business Operations for F&A.