SBU Sports: Women’s Track & Field wrap up regular season at Larry Ellis Invitational
Stony Brook women’s track and field wrapped up the regular season on Friday and Saturday, competing at the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton. As a team, the Seawolves recorded three top-ten placements, including a first-place finish in the 4×400 relay.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The team of Paulina Gasparis, Enyero Omokeni, Samantha St. Juste, and Jasmine Mason-Rudolph won the 4×400 relay (3:53.34).
- Miranda Gatto placed fourth in the unseeded 5000m (17:30.42).
- Amelie Guzman finished ninth in the seeded 500m. Setting a new PR with a time of 17:06.18.
As the regular season now comes to a close, the team will shift their focus to championship season, starting with the two-day CAA Outdoor Championships on May 14-15 in Greensboro, N.C., at the Marcus T. Johnson Track.