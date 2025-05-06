SBU Sports: Women’s Track & Field wrap up regular season at Larry Ellis Invitational

Stony Brook women’s track and field wrapped up the regular season on Friday and Saturday, competing at the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton. As a team, the Seawolves recorded three top-ten placements, including a first-place finish in the 4×400 relay.



HIGHLIGHTS

As the regular season now comes to a close, the team will shift their focus to championship season, starting with the two-day CAA Outdoor Championships on May 14-15 in Greensboro, N.C., at the Marcus T. Johnson Track.