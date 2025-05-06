Wanted for alleged Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole from a Medford store last month.

A woman allegedly stole multiple bottles of liquor from Pope Wines & Liquors, located at 2774 Route 112 on April 30 at approximately 2 p.m. She left in a white SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.