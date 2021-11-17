The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team (3-0) had not defeated a current Big East member since Dec. 7, 2004, that changed on Nov. 14 as it toppled St. John’s (1-1), 72-60, to improve to (3-0) on the young season. With the win, head coach Ashley Langford became the first Stony Brook head coach in program history to start their career with a (3-0) record.

The Seawolves and Red Storm played an all but even first quarter as St. John’s led, 21-20, after the first 10 minutes of play. Stony Brook took full control of the game in the second quarter as it outscored St. John’s, 20-8, in the stanza. The Seawolves used a 9-0 run early in the second quarter to create separation.

Stony Brook took a 40-29 lead into the halftime break as it was firing on all cylinders. The Seawolves were locked in on the defensive end as they limited St. John’s to 29.7 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent shooting from three in the first half. In the second quarter, Stony Brook held the Red Storm to 19.0 percent shooting from the floor and did not allow a three-pointer (0-of-6) in the frame.

The Seawolves carried that first half momentum into the third quarter as they added to their lead through the duration of the stanza. Stony Brook went on to outscore St. John’s, 19-17, in the third quarter as it took a 59-46 lead into the fourth. The Seawolves’ lead grew to as large as 21 points, 72-51, with 4:18 to play in the game.

Stony Brook used a balanced scoring attack to knock off St. John’s as it had six student-athletes score eight or more points in the contest. Senior guard Anastasia Warren led the way with 19 points as the Seawolves went on to close out the Red Storm by the final score of 72-60.

“We came out ready to play today. I really got on them about transition defense and that was the key to the game – really keeping St. John’s from fast break points and we did that. I told them from the beginning defense is going to win us games. I’m really happy with the intensity that we came out with and it was a collective group effort, it wasn’t just one person. Everyone’s stepping up; we got some people in foul trouble that couldn’t play in the first quarter, and our bench was ready to go,” said coach Ashley Langford.

“Everybody’s contributing and I know that makes them feel good, everyone’s got their back, and everyone’s ready to go. I am really pleased with our effort and happy with our team that we were able to realize this win because they deserve it,” she said.