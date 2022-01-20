SBU Sports: Women’s hoops defeats New Hampshire 71-53

The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team (13-2, 4-1 America East) came out strong to pick up a win over New Hampshire (3-12, 0-4 America East), 71-53, on Jan. 16 at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.

With the victory, Stony Brook extended its winning streak to four games in a row and are winners of six out of its last seven games. The Seawolves were paced by four student-athletes who scored in double figures to lead the team to their league leading 13th win of the season.

The Seawolves’ scoring was led by graduate forward Leighah-Amori Wool and senior guard Anastasia Warren both finishing with 12 points. Wool and Warren were joined by junior guard Gigi Gonzalez and graduate forward India Pagan each chipping in with 10 points apiece.

Stony Brook took a 29-22 lead into halftime after Pagan made a layup to take back the lead with 6:27 left to play in the second quarter. The Seawolves did not let up as they held the lead for the reminder of the game.

Wool pulled down her 500th career rebound with 7:51 left to play in the third quarter which led to a pass to Pagan who converted a layup to help extend the lead for Stony Brook. The Seawolves’ lead grew to as large as 20 points with 25 seconds left to play.

With the win, Stony Brook improved to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in America East play.

“I’m happy to get a dub on the road. I thought New Hampshire played really hard. It’s not easy to get conference wins — especially on an opponent’s home court,” said Stony Brook head coach Ashley Langford after the game.

The team returned home to Island Federal Arena to face-off against New York foe Binghamton on Jan. 19. Results were not available as of press time.