SBU Sports: Women’s basketball moves past UNCW for seventh straight win

Stony Brook women’s basketball team wrapped up its seventh straight win led by an 18-point, 13-rebound performance from Khari Clark in a 68-55 victory over UNCW at Island Federal Arena on Jan. 7.

Clark was one of three double-figure scorers for the Seawolves with Shamarla King adding 13 points and Gigi Gonzalez helping out with 12. Gonzalez added seven rebounds, a game-high nine assists and four steals on the afternoon.

Stony Brook out-rebounded UNC Wilmington 54-35 in Sunday’s game, paced by Clark’s 13 boards, which marked a career high. The Seawolves also collected 17 offensive rebounds, led by four from King, and scored 14 second chance points.

Stony Brook’s defense held UNCW to only 14.3% shooting from beyond the arc and 29.7% overall from the field. This included limiting the visitors to just 2-for-15 (13.3%) shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.

After falling behind 9-4, Stony Brook went on a 6-0 run with 4:03 left in the first to take a 10-9 lead. The Seawolves maintained the one-point edge at the quarter break with a 12-11 advantage.

Stony Brook extended things to 29-22 before going on a 6-0 run starting at the 2:41 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Zaida Gonzalez to increase its lead to its largest of the half at 35-22. SBU went into the break up 35-27. Stony Brook dominated in the paint, scoring 16 of its 23 points close to the basket in the quarter.

Up 40-37 in the third, Stony Brook extended the lead with a 12-0 run over 2:55 to grab a 52-37 advantage. UNCW cut the lead to nine at by the end of the quarter, with Stony Brook holding a 54-45 edge. The Seawolves knocked down three three-pointers in the quarter.

The Seahawks got as close as seven in the fourth, but Stony Brook scored seven of the game’s last eight points to put the game away in the final minutes. Kelis Corley scored eight of the Seawolves’ 14 points in the quarter.

The team hits the road next weekend, beginning with a matchup with Towson on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Stony Brook split last year’s meetings with the Tigers, as the home teams won both matchups. The event will be streamedlive on FloHoops.