SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to Charleston Cougars 93-87

The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team fell to Charleston, 93-87, on Jan. 6 at Island Federal Arena. Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored a game-high 21 points, registering the 1,000th point of his collegiate career in the first half.

Stony Brook started fast on Saturday, jumping out to an early 18-8 lead after the opening eight minutes of action. The Cougars responded with an 8-0 run, trimming the deficit to two points. A basket from Andre Snoddy put the Seawolves back up two possessions before Charleston evened the contest at 20-20.

After Charleston grabbed a 27-25 lead, a 20-3 run by the Seawolves ensued, with a huge windmill dunk from Stephenson-Moore in the middle of it. The slam accounted for the 1,000th point of Stephenson-Moore’s career, an emphatic way to become the program’s 28th 1,000-point scorer.

The Cougars whittled their deficit to seven points entering the half and would battle back to tie the contest, 53-53, five minutes into the second half. The two sides went back-and-forth over the next 10-plus minutes, seeing the lead change hands 10 times without either team holding more than a two-possession lead.

Stony Brook surrendered its lead for the final time with 4:17 remaining in regulation, seeing Charleston shoot nearly 70 percent from the field in the second half and complete the comeback.

“It was a great college ball basketball game. Stinks we lost. We played a great team, we played at a high level, we did a lot of good things. … With a two possession game like that we needed one miss out of them and one more make out of us and we’d be having a whole different vibe in the locker room right now,” said head coach Geno Ford after the game.

“I think we hopefully learned today that we are capable of being a great basketball team ourselves and we’ve got a lot of games and big games yet to come for us down the road here,” he added.

The team hits the road for the first of three games away from home, facing Towson on January 11. Tip-off between the Seawolves and Tigers is scheduled for 7 p.m. at TU Arena with the contest streaming live on FloHoops.