SBU Sports: Track and field teams compete at Villanova Invite

The Stony Brook University women and men’s track and field program competed at the Villanova Invite, hosted by Villanova University at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Jan. 20.

For the men’s team, Seth Hilario, Collin Gilstrap and Carlos Santos all posted IC4A qualifying times to highlight the Seawolves notable performances.

Hilario finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.29. He improved upon his eighth-place, 8.38 clocking in the preliminary heat of the 60-meter hurdles. With his performance, Hilario moved to the No. 2 spot on the program’s all-time 60-meter hurdles list. Gilstrap placed eighth in the 1,000-meter event, racing to a 2:26.71 clocking. Gilstrap’s time was good enough to qualify him for IC4As. Santos also posted an IC4A qualifying time, finishing the 3,000-meter with a time of 8:16.71 and an eighth-place finish.

On the women’s team, Amelie Guzman won the 3,000-meter event, while Rebecca Clackett posted an ECAC qualifying time as well.

Guzman grabbed her first individual win of the indoor season, placing first in the 3,000-meter event. She posted an ECAC qualifying time of 9:55.28. Clackett’s ninth-place finish in the 1,000-meter event (2:56.98) earned her an ECAC qualifying time.

“Tonight the performances of Amelie Guzman winning the 3000m and Seth Hilario moving to the number two spot on the all-time 60m hurdles list were the highlights,” said head coach Andy Ronan after the event.

The team returns to action next weekend at the Dr. Sander Invite, hosted by Columbia University at the Armory in New York, N.Y. on Jan. 26 and 27 at 10 a.m.