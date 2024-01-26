SBU Sports: Women’s basketball narrowly edged by Campbell 75-73

Khari Clark knocked down a game-tying shot with 33 seconds left on the clock to send the game to overtime, but the Stony Brook women’s basketball team was outscored 10-8 in the extra period and fell 75-73 to the Campbell Camels on the road Jan. 21, halting their 10 game winning streak.

The Seawolves (15-2, 5-1) had four players score in double figures, led by Victoria Keenan, who had a season-high 18 points in 29 minutes, the most minutes for the guard this season. Gigi Gonzalez tacked on 15 points and five assists and Khari Clark helped out with 13 points. Stony Brook out-rebounded Campbell 41-31 in Sunday’s game, led by nine boards from Shamarla King. The Seawolves also pulled down 11 offensive rebounds and scored eight second chance points.

After falling behind 4-0, Stony Brook went on an 8-0 run with 7:01 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Gonzalez, to take an 8-4 lead. The Seawolves then added four points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 15-7 advantage, finishing the quarter on a 12-2 run. Stony Brook knocked down two shots from deep to account for six of its 15 points.

Stony Brook kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 5-0 run starting at the 8:36 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from King, to increase its lead to 22-9. The Camels cut into that lead, but the Seawolves still enjoyed a 26-22 advantage heading into halftime. Stony Brook was strong from deep in the period, knocking down two three-point shots to account for six of its 11 points, by Brantley and Keenan.

The squad continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 5-0 run to expand its lead further to 31-24 with 8:24 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Camels had cut into that lead, but the Seawolves still entered the fourth quarter with a 45-44 edge. Stony Brook played well near the basket, scoring 12 of its 19 points in the paint, led by nine points from Clark in the post.

Stony Brook then surrendered that advantage as Campbell came back to take a 65-63 with two minutes remaining. But, Clark came up clutch for the Seawolves with her game-tying basket with just 33 seconds remaining to force OT. Pittman and Gonzalez led the scoring in fourth with eight and five points each, respectively. Campbell then edged ahead in overtime, leaving Stony Brook behind 75-73 at the final buzzer.

“We didn’t defend well today and ultimately didn’t get the defensive stops that we needed to win the game,” said head coach Ashley Langford. “We will learn from this and get better.” The team will return to the court on Jan. 28, as they host Drexel for their first of two meetings this season at 2 p.m.