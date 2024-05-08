SBU Sports: Softball tops N.C. A&T to earns sixth straight series win

The Stony Brook University softball team defeated North Carolina A&T, 2-1, on May 4 in the regular season finale. The Seawolves won their sixth consecutive series over a conference opponent and secured the No. 3 seed in the 2024 CAA Championships.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Seawolves put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the third inning. Stony Brook pushed across a run on a single from Catherine Anne Kupinski, scoring Alyssa Costello from second base.

After the Aggies rallied to tie the ballgame at one, the Seawolves came back to retake the lead in the seventh inning. Katherine Bubel came across to score on an error after Alicia Orosco put the ball in play, which brought the Seawolves lead to 2-1.

After allowing a lead-off single to start the seventh, Ashton Melaas stranded the tying run on base by retiring the next three hitters.

STATS AND NOTES

Stony Brook closes the regular season with 34 wins, its most since the 2014 season.

The Seawolves earned their 18th road win of the season, tied with Boston U., Marist and Oklahoma State for the most in the NCAA. Stony Brook’s 18 road wins are a program record.

The series win is Stony Brook’s sixth consecutive. The victory clinched the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

Melaas picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Stony Brook. She threw 3.2 shutout innings while giving up one hit, allowing one walk and striking out seven. The win was her 10th of the season and eighth in CAA play.

Mia Haynes started the ballgame, tossing 3.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Kupinski recorded Stony Brook’s lone RBI of the game.

Naiah Ackerman and Alyssa Costello registered a pair of hits apiece.

“It was great for us to win the game and the series, and to improve in several areas from Friday to Saturday,” head coach Megan T. Bryant said. “Mia and Ashton combined to give us a chance to win, and our defense was outstanding. We are proud of our regular season and now look forward to the tournament next week.”