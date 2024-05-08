Kids Korner: May 9 to 16, 2024

PROGRAMS

Books in the Barn

In partnership with the Smithtown Library, the Smithtown Historical Society will hold a special Storytime event for children ages 3 to 5 years old with a parent/caregiver at the Franklin Arthur Barn, 245 E. Main St., Smithtown on May 10 and May 24 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Come listen to stories about farms animals and then visit the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies, and barn cats. Free. Registration required by calling 631-360-2480, ext. 196.

Bicycle Rodeo

On May 11 the Brookhaven Highway Department will host a Bicycle Rodeo at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville from 8 a.m. to noon. Children will learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants are required to bring their own helmets and bicycles; both will be inspected for safety. Free but by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.

Mother’s Day Craft

Pizza and crafting — the perfect combo to celebrate Mom! Join Celebrate St. James Kids Community at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to indulge in tasty pizza and get crafty with special Mother’s Day craft to take home. $15 per person, $10 each additional child. Register at www.celebratestjames.org.

Crafternoon at the Library

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a Crafternoon on May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Create a work of art out of recycled materials. For families with children ages 3 to 12 years old. Supervision may be needed for younger children. Open to all. Questions? Call 631-941-4080 or email [email protected]

Baby Animal Day

Join the Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank for Baby Animal Day on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day on the farm with baby animals, wagon rides, food trucks, games, touch-a-truck, and more! $15 per person ages 3 and up in advance, $20 per person at the gate. Held rain or shine. For tickets, visit www.eventcreate.com/e/bad24. For more information, call 631-852-4600 or visit www.ccesuffolk.org

Grow and Taste Garden

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket hosts a children’s workshop for ages 3 to 9, Grow and Taste Garden, on May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s spring! Time to get your hands dirty and plant some seeds. Children will plant an edible vegetable and flower garden to take home. Pick from the farm’s spring garden and taste what your seeds will grow to be. Followed by a craft and tour of the farm. $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Touch-a-Truck

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach hosts a Touch-A-Truck event for families on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children can explore various vehicles, sit in the driver’s seat and discover the world of trucks. This unique event will feature large trucks and heavy equipment from law enforcement, fire department, commercial companies, industrial companies and more. Open to all. 631-585-9393

Welcome Back Osprey

Sunken Meadow State Park (Lot 3), Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Welcome Back Osprey, on May 12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The Ospreys are back at the park! Go out and find these — and other amazing birds of prey — as they return for the warm summer months. $4 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on May 13 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Teen Driver Safety Program

The Brookhaven Highway Department will offer a Teen Driver Safety Program at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on May 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Teenagers 15 and older and their parents are invited to participate in an interactive experience exhibiting the dangers of texting or drinking and driving. Certified instructors with many years of defensive driving and accident investigation experience will talk with participants about the importance of developing safe habits when traveling the roadways. Teens will then use electric cars to complete obstacle courses designed to simulate driving while texting and impaired. Free but by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on May 18, 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

THEATER

‘Alice in Wonderland’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport present’s Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to May 12. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Willy Wonka’

Community Playhouse of Northport presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka at The Brosnan Theater, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. and May 12 at 3 p.m. Character meet and greets will be from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at Sunday performance. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students and seniors. To order, visit www.communityplayhousenorthport.org. 631-683-8444

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from May 18 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of doubters while guarding an abandoned egg, left to his care. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Beauty and the Beast’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Beauty and the Beast on May 12 at noon. Disney’s beloved modern classic follows spirited, headstrong village girl Belle, who enters the castle of a prince who has fallen under the spell of a wicked enchantress — who has turned him into the hideous Beast until he learns to love and be loved in return. With the help of his enchanted servants, including the matronly Mrs. Potts, Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted Beast out of his isolation. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

