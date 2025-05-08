SBU Sports: Softball eliminated from CAA Championship after losses to Campbell and Hofstra

Stony Brook softball fell to No. 4 Campbell and No. 6 Hofstra on day one of the 2025 CAA Championship at Buies Creek, N.C. on May 7 to end the season.

GAME ONE: CAMPBELL 13, STONY BROOK 7

Stony Brook scored twice in the first inning after Campbell committed a pair of errors in the frame. Kyra McFarland reached on an error leading off and Alyssa Costello walked and both came around to score with two outs after Madelyn Stepski’s speed forced an errant throw at first.

Campbell responded in the home half of the first, evening the contest on a ground-rule double that plated two runners. The Camels pushed across a pair of two-out runs, chasing Crimson Rice from the game in the first inning. Gabrielle Maday induced a ground ball for the final out, stranding two runners in scoring position.

The Seawolves had runners on second and third with one out after hits from Emily Reinstein and Malorie Hill, but did not score in the second.

The Camels put up a four-spot in the scoring column for the second straight inning, taking an 8-2 lead after two full innings.

Nicole Allen doubled to lead off the third and Mia Vannelli worked a walk, but a double play helped Campbell post a second-straight scoreless frame.

Maddie Male took to the circle for the third inning and despite loading the bases with no outs, allowed just one run and escaped a jam.

Trailing by seven runs, Costello put a dent in Stony Brook’s deficit with a grand slam to right. Allen followed with her second double of the game, but the four runs were all the Seawolves managed in the fourth.

Campbell got two of the four runs it allowed back in the next half inning, extending its lead to five runs after four frames.

The Camels added a pair of insurance markers in the fifth inning. Campbell placed the potential winning run, via the eight-run rule, in scoring position with two away, but Male stranded her to keep the Seawolves in it.

Naiah Ackerman led off the sixth with a ground-rule double and scored on a McFarland single to make it a six-run game.

Rice re-entered in the sixth inning, working a scoreless frame to send things to the seventh.

Stony Brook went down in order in the seventh, falling to the host Campbell and moving to the elimination bracket.

GAME TWO: HOFSTRA 7, STONY BROOK 2

Maday started the elimination game for the Seawolves, allowing three runs on four hits in the first frame.

Allen worked a two-out walk in the first inning, but Stony Brook did not score.

Hofstra added another run in the second inning after a missed tag at home plate. The Pride extended their lead to five runs after a second unearned run scored.

The Seawolves’ three hitters saw just five pitches in the second inning, going down in order.

Maday made quick work of Hofstra in the top of the third, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches.

The Seawolves got on the board in the third inning on a wild pitch and again in the fourth frame when Naiah Ackerman doubled to the opposite field. Hofstra stranded a pair of runners to end the inning and keep it a three-run game.

Hofstra extended its lead back to five runs, 7-2, with two runs in the fifth inning. One run scored on miscommunication on a throw down to second and another came around on a sacrifice fly to right. Maday finished the frame with a strikeout.

Stony Brook could not push runs across in the final three frames, falling to Hofstra in the first elimination game of the 2025 CAA Championship.