SBU Sports: Baseball coach Matt Senk announces retirement after 35 seasons at Stony Brook

After 35 historic seasons at the helm of the Stony Brook baseball program, legendary head coach Matt Senk has announced that he will retire following the conclusion of the 2025 season. One of the most respected and successful coaches in college baseball, Senk will leave behind a lasting legacy defined by championships, player development, academic excellence, and the transformation of a once-modest Division III team into a nationally recognized powerhouse.

“My time at Stony Brook is coming to an end and I am grateful to have led our baseball program at our incredible University for a long time. It has been a great run,” said Senk. “I want to thank my family for their support and Stony Brook for giving me the opportunity to be the head baseball coach. I am grateful to have worked with some great coaches and staff over the years and I cannot thank them enough for how hard they worked and the impact they had on our program.”

“After 35 unforgettable years on campus, I can honestly say that every moment, every game, and every player has shaped who I am far more than any scoreboard could. I came here to teach the game, but the truth is that I learned just as much from the young men who wore the Stony Brook uniform,” said Senk. “I’m deeply grateful for their trust, their passion, and the memories we have built together — it’s been the honor of a lifetime.”

When Senk took over the Seawolves in 1991, the program was competing at the Division III level and had recorded just six winning seasons since its inception in 1966. Over the next three decades, he built Stony Brook into one of the most respected programs in the country. Among his most iconic accomplishments: a trip to the 2012 College World Series, Baton Rouge Super Regional Championship, Coral Gables Regional Championship, 6 NCAA Tournament appearances, 6 Conference Tournament Championships, 7 Regular Season Titles, and an overall career record of 967-692. Senk is one of just 12 active Division I head coaches to eclipse 950 career wins, and the only one to do so entirely at one program. He ranks 76th all-time in NCAA career wins and is one of only 27 coaches in NCAA history to record 960 or more victories at a single school. During his tenure, the Seawolves posted 26 winning seasons, topped the 30-win mark 13 times, and achieved a program-record 52 wins in 2012, which led the nation.

“Matt Senk stands as a giant in the coaching profession with a legacy that will stand the test of time,” said Director of Athletics Shawn Heilbron. “His impact on the game of baseball and Stony Brook University cannot be overstated. This program has been built brick by brick, rising from the foundation of Division III all the way to the pinnacle of Division I and the College World Series. Throughout his entire career, Matt has done it all with an elite authenticity and unmatched competitive fire. We are forever indebted to him for all that he has invested in Stony Brook and the young men he has coached over his incredible 35-year career.”

To begin his tenure, Stony Brook and Senk thrived at the Division III level, posting a 30-8 record in 1995 and earning the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament. That same year, shortstop Joe Nathan was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round of the MLB Draft (159th overall). He made his Major League debut as a pitcher in 1999, becoming the first Seawolf to reach the big leagues.

The 2012 season remains the pinnacle of Senk’s career, and one of the greatest runs in college baseball history as the Seawolves “Shocked the World” on their way to a historic appearance in the College World Series. Stony Brook finished the regular season 43-11 with the highest winning percentage in the country (.796). They went on to capture their fourth America East title, earning a spot in the Coral Gables Regional, where they shocked Miami and won three straight elimination games. Stony Brook then stunned the college baseball world by defeating six-time national champion LSU in Baton Rouge to win the Super Regional, becoming just the second No. 4 seed to reach the College World Series since the NCAA’s current format began in 1999, and the first Northeast school to reach Omaha since 1987.

The Seawolves ended the year ranked No. 7 in Baseball America, saw seven players selected in the MLB Draft, and led the nation in several offensive and pitching categories. Travis Jankowski earned ABCA/Rawlings National Co-Player of the Year honors, was a First Team All-American, and the America East Player of the Year, becoming the program’s first-ever first-round pick.

Senk led Stony Brook to its first America East Championship title in 2004, finishing the regular season with a 29-27 record and going a perfect 3-0 in the conference tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA Kinston Regional, its first NCAA appearance as a Division I program. Four seasons later, the Seawolves returned to the top, claiming their second America East title by knocking off top-seeded Binghamton in back-to-back games to secure a trip to the NCAA Tempe Regional.

Senk’s Seawolves were a dominant force in the America East Conference throughout the 2010s, earning 5 Regular Season Titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019), 4 Tournament Titles (2010, 2012, 2015, 2019), and a decade-long .600 overall winning percentage. The decade also saw the debut of Joe Nathan Field in 2011 and the opening of the Seawolves’ indoor hitting facility. Stony Brook recorded a .749 home winning percentage in the 2010s and notched landmark wins over ACC (NC State, Miami), SEC (LSU), Big Ten (Michigan, Minnesota), Big 12 (Kansas), and Pac-12 (USC) programs. Over that period, Stony Brook produced 45 America East First Team selections, 31 Second Team selections, 21 All-Rookie honorees, 6 America East Players of the Year, 4 Pitchers of the Year, and 7 Rookies of the Year. In total, 20 players were drafted, including Travis Jankowski, the program’s first-ever first-round pick.

Following the COVID-19 shutdown, Senk led Stony Brook to a 31-win season in 2021, clinching the America East Regular Season title. The following year, a walk-off hit in the 10th inning delivered a 6–5 victory over NJIT to secure the program’s third consecutive regular season crown. The Seawolves finished 21-9 in conference play that season. Since joining the CAA in 2023, Senk continued to lead competitive squads, recording 20-plus overall wins and 12-plus CAA victories in each of the program’s first two seasons in the league.

Under Senk’s guidance, Stony Brook became a steady producer of professional talent. 29 MLB Draft picks and 57 professional contracts signed came from his program, with 5 Major Leaguers, including Joe Nathan ’97 (6-time MLB All-Star), Travis Jankowski ’12 (2023 World Series Champion), and Tom Koehler ’08, Nick Tropeano ’11, and Daniel Zamora ’15. He also produced a long list of national and regional honorees, including 1 ABCA National Player of the Year, 3 NCBWA All-Americans, 8 ABCA All-Americans, 8 Louisville Slugger/Collegiate Baseball All-Americans, and 13 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-Americans.

Coach Senk’s influence extended far beyond the diamond. Over 90 percent of his players have graduated and dozens have earned national and conference academic honors. Tyler Johnson was a Second Team Academic All-American in 2012 and Nick Grande earned First Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2018. In addition, Brendan Pattermann received the 2023-24 CAA Leadership and Sport Excellence Award. His teams have been recognized with the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, the CoSIDA Team Academic Excellence Award, and the District I Capital One Academic Team Award. More than 100 student-athletes have been named to America East, CAA, or CSC academic teams during his tenure.

Before joining Stony Brook, Senk was a standout coach at the high school level. He led Kellenberg Memorial High School to multiple league and division championships. Prior to that, Senk coached at St. Agnes Cathedral High School, where he was named the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA Coach of the Year. A SUNY Cortland graduate, Senk earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1980. He was a three-year starting catcher, a two-time All-SUNYAC selection, and the team MVP as a senior for the Red Dragons.

A national search for Senk’s successor will begin at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

