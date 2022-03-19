SBU Sports: Seawolves baseball team falls in series finale at Old Dominion

The Stony Brook baseball team was not able to get it done in its series finale, dropping the final match of a three-game set at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia on March 13.

Stanton Leuthner and Derek Yalon each led the Seawolves with a pair of hits, with Yalon recording a pair of RBI, including a fourth-inning home run. David Alleva recorded his first collegiate RBI, lacing a double to right before Yalon’s run-scoring single gave Stony Brook an early advantage. Leuthner added a third-inning double to score Brett Paulsen in the third, then the Seawolves added two more in the fifth with a Cole Durkan RBI single and Stanton scoring on a wild pitch one batter later.

STATS AND NOTES

Leuthner has increased his on-base streak to 14 games to start the season after his 2-for-3 effort.

Yalon’s homer is also the first of his collegiate career, driving in RBI No. 20 in his third Stony Brook season.

Shane Paradine has recorded a hit in seven consecutive.

Stony Brook also worked a season-high seven walks.

UP NEXT

The Seawolves open a four-game homestand on March 23, taking on Iona with a 3 p.m. first pitch at Joe Nathan Field. Conference play begins on March 25 as UMass Lowell comes to town for a three-game set.