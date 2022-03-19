The Jazz Loft announces April schedule of events

The following events are scheduled at The Jazz Loft for April 2022.
Wed. 4/6     Young at Heart: Blame It On The Bossa Nova                               1 PM
The Jazz Loft Trio performs the popular Brazilian music in the afternoon concert series Young at Heart.
Tickets: $10
Wed. 4/6     Jazz Loft Trio and Jam Session                                                      7 PM
The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.
Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM
Thu. 4/7      Jazz Loft Big Band                                                                           7 PM
The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band led by Jazz Loft founder and trumpeter, Tom Manuel, performs jazz standards, original compositions and arrangements written by band members.
Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free
Fri.  4/8      Lew Tabackin-Randy Brecker Quartet                                               7 PM
The Quartet is led by jazz tenor saxophonist and flutist, Lew Tabackin and Grammy winning trumpeter and flugelhornist, Randy Brecker.
Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free
Sat.  4/9       Bakithi Kumalo South African All Stars                                            7 PM
Bakithi Kumalo is a South African bassist, composer and vocalist best known for his playing on Paul Simon’s Graceland recording.
Tickets: $30 adults,$25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free
Tuesday 4/12    Amadis Dunkel DMA Recital                      7 PM
Amadis Dunkel, trombonist, is a graduate student in the Stony Brook University Music Department.
The concert is a recital for his DMA degree.
Tickets: Adults $10,  Seniors & Students $5, SBU Faculty and Staff Free with SBU ID
Wed. 4/13     Jazz Loft Trio and Jam                                                                    7 PM
The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.
Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM
Tuesday 4/19    Eli Yamin DMA Recital                                7 PM
Eli Yamin is a pianist, composer, author and singer. He has performed as a jazz and blues ambassador in over 25 countries. The concert is his graduate recital for his DMA degree from Stony Brook University.
Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors & Students $5, SBU Faculty and Staff Free with SBU ID
Wed. 4/20     Jazz Loft Trio and Jam                                                                   7 PM
The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.
Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM
Thu. 4/21       The Bad Little Big Band                                                                  7 PM
Pianist Rich Iacona leads the 12 member Bad Little Big Band in performing the music of the Great American Song Book. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.
Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free
Sat. 4/23       Sivan Arbel Quartet                                                                         7 PM
Sivan Arbel is a critically acclaimed Israeli vocalist, composer, arranger and world wide performer.
Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free.
Wed.4/27     Jazz Loft Trio and Jazz Session                                                       7 PM
The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.
Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM
Thu. 4/28     Interplay Jazz Orchestra                                                                   7 PM
The 17 member Interplay Jazz Orchestra plays original music and arrangements written by band members.
Tickets:$30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free
The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook Village, phone 631 751-1895.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thejazzloft.org and if available, before events at The Jazz Loft.

