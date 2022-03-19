The Jazz Loft announces April schedule of events

The following events are scheduled at The Jazz Loft for April 2022.

Wed. 4/6 Young at Heart: Blame It On The Bossa Nova 1 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs the popular Brazilian music in the afternoon concert series Young at Heart.

Tickets: $10

Wed. 4/6 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam Session 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thu. 4/7 Jazz Loft Big Band 7 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band led by Jazz Loft founder and trumpeter, Tom Manuel, performs jazz standards, original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Fri. 4/8 Lew Tabackin-Randy Brecker Quartet 7 PM

The Quartet is led by jazz tenor saxophonist and flutist, Lew Tabackin and Grammy winning trumpeter and flugelhornist, Randy Brecker.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Sat. 4/9 Bakithi Kumalo South African All Stars 7 PM

Bakithi Kumalo is a South African bassist, composer and vocalist best known for his playing on Paul Simon’s Graceland recording.

Tickets: $30 adults,$25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Tuesday 4/12 Amadis Dunkel DMA Recital 7 PM Amadis Dunkel, trombonist, is a graduate student in the Stony Brook University Music Department. The concert is a recital for his DMA degree. Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors & Students $5, SBU Faculty and Staff Free with SBU ID

Wed. 4/13 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Tuesday 4/19 Eli Yamin DMA Recital 7 PM Eli Yamin is a pianist, composer, author and singer. He has performed as a jazz and blues ambassador in over 25 countries. The concert is his graduate recital for his DMA degree from Stony Brook University. Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors & Students $5, SBU Faculty and Staff Free with SBU ID

Wed. 4/20 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thu. 4/21 The Bad Little Big Band 7 PM

Pianist Rich Iacona leads the 12 member Bad Little Big Band in performing the music of the Great American Song Book. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Sat. 4/23 Sivan Arbel Quartet 7 PM

Sivan Arbel is a critically acclaimed Israeli vocalist, composer, arranger and world wide performer.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free.

Wed.4/27 Jazz Loft Trio and Jazz Session 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thu. 4/28 Interplay Jazz Orchestra 7 PM

The 17 member Interplay Jazz Orchestra plays original music and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets:$30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook Village, phone 631 751-1895.