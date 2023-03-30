SBU Sports: Nine Seawolves tally goals for women’s lacrosse en route to victory at Elon

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team (6-2, 2-0 CAA) featured nine different goal scorers en route to the dominant 17-5 victory over Elon (4-7, 0-2 CAA) on March 25.

Junior midfielder Ellie Masera paced the Seawolves’ offense with six goals. Senior attackers Kailyn Hart and Morgan Mitchell followed behind Masera recoding a hattrick and a pair of goals, respectively.

Stony Brook wasted no time attacking the cage as graduate attacker Jolie Creo struck first for the squad within the first minute of the contest. One minute later, Masera found the back of the net twice for back-to-back goals off assists from Hart and Mitchell which gave the Seawolves an early 3-0 lead.

The first quarter belonged to the team from Long Island as the squad saw four more goals from senior midfielder Charlotte Verhulst (1), Hart (2) and Mitchell (1) to increase their lead to 7-0 heading into the quarter break.

Just like the first, the second quarter was dominated by the hot-scoring Seawolves offense. Masera recorded her third goal on the day for her seventh hattrick of the season off an assist from Creo with 13:43 left to play in the second quarter. Stony Brook held a 12-0 lead, its largest lead of the day, until Elon’s Anna Hackett found the back of the net for the Phoenix’s first goal of the game.

The Seawolves went on to add four more goals in the second half to ultimately runway with the 17-5 win and secure their second conference win.

“The team stepped up and played inspired. It’s always good to get up early and we were very happy with the way our entire roster played. It started with the draw, that was the difference today,” said head coach Joe Spallina.

The team returns home to Kenneth P. LaValle stadium to host the Drexel Dragons on April 2 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on FloLive.