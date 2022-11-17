SBU Sports: Men’s hoops declares home opener victory over Miami

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team found their way to an 86-65 win over Miami Hamilton as they opened at home at Island Federal Arena on Nov. 11.

Junior forward Kenan Sarvan led the offensive effort, finishing the game with a career-high 29 points and a career-high four assists, while also adding three rebounds. Sarvan exploded in the second half, registering 19 of his 29 points in the second half.

Graduate forward Frankie Policelli led the team in rebounds, totaling 10 on the night. The New Hartford, N.Y. native went 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. Graduate center Keenan Fitzmorris was a force on the offense, marking a career-high 10 points and shooting 5-of-6 from the field.

Stony Brook took control with nine minutes left in the first half, going on a 10-0 run that started with Sarvan dishing the ball to senior guard Tanahj Pettway who then finished the driving layup. The Seawolves biggest lead came in the final 27 seconds of the contest when they increased the deficit to 24. The 21-point win is the first 20-point win since the Seawolves defeated Farmingdale State, 87-57, on December 29, 2021.

The team headed to Rhode Island to take on both Rhode Island and Brown over the course of three days, facing-off with Rhode Island on Nov. 15 and Brown on Nov. 17.