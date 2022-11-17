Deck the Halls holiday exhibit returns to Gallery North

‘Tis the season! Gallery North in Setauket kicks off the holidays with Deck the Halls, its annual group exhibition of small original works for holiday giving, on view from Nov. 17 to Dec. 23.

Enjoy artworks by over 50 local and regional artists in a range of media, including painting, printmaking, works on paper, sculpture, glassware, and more. The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity to support local artists, and features a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original artworks for everyone on your list.

In addition, Gallery North also features a large assortment of artisan-created jewelry, handmade crafts, and decorations within the Shop at Gallery North, as well as clothing and artist-made greeting cards produced in the Studio at Gallery North. They also offer the gift of an art class or workshop to an aspiring artist, child, or adult.

As a complement to the exhibition, Gallery North will host a Holiday Gift Bazaar, a series of three, special holiday gift markets inside the Gallery each Saturday in December (Dec. 3, 10 and 17) from noon to 7 p.m. to provide the community with an alternative to holiday shopping in malls and shopping centers.

The Holiday Gift Bazaar will offer an excellent opportunity to support local artists and businesses, complete with warm beverages from LevelUp Kitchen. Holiday shoppers will find a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing – perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Deck the Halls is generously sponsored by WFC Architects, Jefferson’s Ferry, bld Architecture, and Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning.

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.