SBU Sports: Mens basketball team drops regular-season finale 67-59

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team is headed to the America East Tournament as the seventh seed.

The Seawolves dropped their regular-season finale, 67-59, at UAlbany on Feb. 21 to complete the regular season 9-13 overall and 7-9 in league play.

Coupled with an NJIT loss, the Seawolves earned the No. 7 seed and will face No. 6 UMass Lowell at New Hampshire on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The winner faces No. 3 seed and pod host UNH the following day.

“We’re excited to play against a really good Lowell team,” said coach Geno Ford , whose squad swept UMass Lowell during the regular season. “It’ll be a hard game. They played us well both times.”

Stony Brook split a pair of games this weekend with the Great Danes.

On Sunday, the Seawolves continued to play shorthanded as Mouhamadou Gueye remained unavailable.

Tykei Greene nonetheless stepped up with a double-double for the second straight day and his fifth of the season.

Juan Felix Rodriguez also scored in double-figures.

Lenny Kadisha made his first collegiate start. Alex Christie also started for the second straight day.

“I really want to give a lot of credit to Dan Leonard, our trainer, who has had to deal with testing, protocols, travel, and really has carried the brunt of the load with all of that, which has allowed the coaches and players to stay safe. He’s been the real MVP of our season,” Ford said. “I don’t think a lot of people had confidence within college basketball that we’d get this far. We have.”