SBU Sports: Henderson places top-three, men’s Track and Field wraps up competition at Dr. Sander Invite

The Stony Brook University men’s track and field program competed at the Dr. Sander Invite, hosted by Columbia University, at the Armory in New York City on Jan. 27 and 28. Shane Henderson finished third in the 5K, posting an IC4A qualifying time.



Henderson put Stony Brook in the top three in the men’s 5000-meter, crossing the finish line in 14:01.64. His time qualified him for the 1C4A Championships in March.

Also qualifying for the IC4A Championships was Collin Gilstrap, who finished the mile in 4:06.01 which placed 10th for this weekend’s meet.

“Shane was in with a chance for the win with about 600 meters to go but came up a little short but still this was his best opening indoor 5000m performance of any season,” head coach Andy Ronan noted. “Today, I was very impressed with Collin’s run in his first collegiate mile race, ran one of the fastest mile times by a freshman in our program’s history, and has an exciting future over this distance.”