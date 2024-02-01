SBU Sports: Four home regular season games; CAA Lacrosse championships to be broadcast on Lacrosse TV for 2024 season

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse will each see a pair of regular season home matchups aired on Lacrosse TV, as the network announced its Coastal Athletic Association games for the 2024 season on Jan. 26.

Stony Brook’s men’s lacrosse home games against Penn State on Feb. 17 and North Carolina on March 16 followed by the women’s lacrosse matchups on April 9 against Rutgers and April 25 against Stanford are all set to be broadcast on the network.

All told, Stony Brook will host four of 17 regular season contests to be played on the network.

Men’s Lacrosse vs Penn State – Feb. 17, 12 p.m.

Stony Brook will face Penn State in a return game from the year prior, looking to avenge a 17-12 defeat to the Nittany Lions in 2023.

The Nittany Lions, who lost in overtime to No. 1 Duke in the NCAA Semifinal last season, open the season at No. 4 in the USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20. Stony Brook’s lone victory over the Nittany Lions came in 2006 in Pennsylvania. Stony Brook last hosted a top-five opponent at LaValle Stadium on March 5, 2022, when it hosted Rutgers.

Men’s Lacrosse vs North Carolina – March 16, 12 p.m.

The March 16 matchup against the Tar Heels marks Stony Brook’s lone matchup against the ACC this season. The Seawolves will look for their first win over an ACC opponent since 2014, when they defeat then-member Rutgers.

UNC begins 2024 at No. 19 in the USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20. The Seawolves look to earn their first ever win against the Tar Heels, who visit the Island for the first time since 2003.

Women’s Lacrosse vs Rutgers – April 9, 6:31 p.m.

Stony Brook will face the Scarlet Knights for the fourth consecutive season, with the 2021 and 2022 matchups each being contested in the NCAA Championship second round.

The Seawolves are 3-0 at LaValle Stadium against Rutgers and 4-1 all time. Rutgers is one of two Big Ten opponents on Stony Brook’s 2024 women’s lacrosse schedule (Johns Hopkins) and the only one the Seawolves will face at home.

Women’s Lacrosse vs Stanford – April 25, 3:00 p.m.

The Seawolves will play their final regular season game of 2024 against the Cardinal, having defeated Stanford 14-11 in a neutral-site game in San Diego last year. Stony Brook is 3-1 all-time against Stanford.

Combining the home matchups against Arizona State and Stanford, Stony Brook will host two PAC-12 opponents at LaValle Stadium this season.

In addition to these four regular-season home games, Lacrosse TV will also air both CAA lacrosse championships. The women’s championship will be held at LaValle Stadium with semifinal dates set for Thursday, May 2 and the final for Saturday, May 4.

Should men’s lacrosse qualify for the CAA tournament, Stony Brook will earn at least one additional game on Lacrosse TV regardless of seed. Furthermore, if men’s lacrosse finishes first in the regular season standings, Stony Brook will host the CAA men’s lacrosse tournament at LaValle Stadium. Semifinal and final dates for men’s lacrosse will be the same as the women, on May 2 and May 4.

Stony Brook lacrosse played in nine total games on Lacrosse TV in 2023, winning six of those games.

Lacrosse TV can be accessed through its YouTube page and via @WatchLacrosseTV on Twitter and Instagram. All games will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Tickets for all Stony Brook lacrosse home games are available at stonybrookathletics.com/tickets.