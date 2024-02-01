Save the date: 2024 Stony Brook Athletics Golf Classic will be held on July 22

Stony Brook Athletics has announced that it will host the newly branded 2023 Stony Brook Athletics Golf Classic at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in East Setauket on Monday, July 24.

The day will feature an 18-hole round of golf, complimentary golfer gift, on course festivities, cigars, scotch tasting, live music, and much more!

All gifts from the outing will benefit Seawolves United, the Deputy Chief Raymond M. Downey Scholarship and Charles Gordon Heuser Scholarship. Your support in our annual golf classic enhances our programs and allows our student-athletes to excel athletically, academically, and in the community.

Questions? Please contact the Seawolves United Office at [email protected] or call (631) 632-7705.