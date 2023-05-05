SBU News: Dr. Harold Paz appointed to National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine ALS committee

Harold “Hal” Paz, MD, MS, has been appointed to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Accelerating Treatments and Improving Quality of Life committee. As a member of the committee, Dr. Paz, Executive Vice President for Health Sciences at Stony Brook University and the Chief Executive Officer at Stony Brook University Medicine, will conduct a study to identify and recommend key actions for the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to undertake to make amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) a livable disease within a decade.

“I’m delighted to have an opportunity to serve on this committee,” said Dr. Paz. “It is an honor to be a part of a group working collaboratively to support ALS therapeutic development. Through this work, we hope to accelerate promising developments that will improve the quality of life of affected individuals and their families.”

ALS is a rapidly progressive, invariably fatal neurological disease. There are currently no treatments to stop or reverse the disease, although various FDA-approved formulations may extend life by several months. Stony Brook Medicine is the home of the Stony Brook Neuromuscular Disease and Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, an ALS Association Certified Center providing comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for patients of all ages with neuromuscular disorders. This distinction recognizes Stony Brook’s collaborative approach and its ability to provide the highest quality care for people with ALS and their families.

The National Academies study, which is congressionally mandated and sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, will consider the landscape of ALS therapeutic development, care, services, and supports. Dr. Paz and the rest of the committee will develop a report with recommendations for key actions that federal agencies, the pharmaceutical industry, and nongovernmental organizations can take, including identifying opportunities for collaboration.

With over 25 years of leadership in health services and academic medicine, Dr. Paz has established himself as a nationally renowned healthcare leader with a unique combination of expertise in both academic medical centers and a Fortune 50 company. Dr. Paz is a recognized visionary who advocates a comprehensive model to address the health and wellness of individuals and communities in a rapidly evolving society. Throughout his career, Dr. Paz’s research has focused on quality management, clinical outcomes, healthcare effectiveness and employee health benefit design. He has authored over 100 publications on these topics.

Beyond his roles at Stony Brook University and Stony Brook University Medicine, Dr. Paz serves on the National Academy of Medicine Leadership Consortium, the board of directors of Research!America, the Curai Health advisory board and has served on the boards of Select Medical Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Association of Academic Health Centers and the National Health Council.

Photo Caption: Harold L. Paz, MD, MS, Executive Vice President for Health Sciences at Stony Brook University and the Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Medicine, appointed to National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine ALS Committee.

Credit: Photo by Stony Brook Medicine/Jeanne Neville