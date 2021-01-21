SB Journalism School Adds Communication to its Name

Stony Brook University changed the name of the School of Journalism to the School of Communication and Journalism, expanding the focus and offerings to other fields.

“Communication goes beyond journalism, and Stony Brook’s School of Communication and Journalism will offer new opportunities for our students to explore important fields in science communication, health communication and mass communication, in addition to journalism,” Fotis Sotiropoulos, interim provost and dean of the College of Engineering and Applies Sciences, said in a statement.

Amid efforts at the university to explore cross disciplinary efforts, the journalism school has worked with the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science to offer graduate programs in science communication and with the program in public health. The expanded effort will also engage other programs.

“Faculty at the School and the Alda Center work closely on communication research, particularly in the field of science communication, and by renaming the school, we will be able to foster additional communication research,” Laura Lindefled, dean of the school, said in a statement. “Effective communication builds trust among people, enhances mutual understanding, and creates opportunities for collaboration. Now more than ever, we need effective communicators, and Stony Brook is eager to hep fill that need.”

The school has 250 students and was founded in 2006.