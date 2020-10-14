RPFD Narrowly Passes Extra $1 Million Bond Vote to Finish Firehouse

RPFD is going ahead with a new $1 million bond after a community vote Tuesday, Oct. 13 with a narrow margin of just 18 votes.

The community in the Rocky Point Fire District, which covers the Rocky Point and Shoreham hamlets, voted 271 to 253 on new funds to finish the Station 2 firehouse construction project on King Road.

Officials have previously said that because of a delayed start, expanding construction costs and the pandemic they do not have the funds to complete the original $7.25 million project. District officials cited the projects late start, as well as increased costs due to the ongoing pandemic for why they needed these new funds.

By around 6 p.m. turnout was already past 300, and there was a steady stream of people parking up to the Shoreham firehouse to cast their votes. Social distancing and mask wearing rules were enforced, though the district did not allow people to cast absentee ballots, citing the extra time it would take to count those ballots as well.

In a Zoom call last week relating to this new bond vote, officials said the new bond will cost residents an average of $18 more per year on their fire district taxes, though they could not relate how many years it may take to pay off the new bond.

Officials expect the project to be finished around the end of the year.