Port Jeff Royals ROUT Center Moriches Red Devils

Port Jeff senior Camryn Spiller looks for the rebound in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe banks two for the Royals in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe banks two more for the Royals in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe battles in the paint in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe rebounds for the Royals in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe battles her way to the basket in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman nails a three-pointer against Center Moriches Jan 18. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman looks for the rebound in a road against Center Moriches Jan 18. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier lays up for two in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier drives the lane in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier battles down low in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Caitlyn Dickhuth scores for the Royals in a road game against Center Moriches Jan 18. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Camryn Spiller nails a triple in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Camryn Spiller lays up for the Royals in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir drains a three-pointer for the Royals in a 50-27 rout of Center Moriches Jan 18. Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier scores in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir shots from the top of the key in a 50-27 win over Center Moriches Jan 18. Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Lola Idir looks for an open lane in a league VII road game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon

The Port Jefferson Royals led from the opening tip with senior Abigail Rolfe battling in the paint all game to lead her team with 18 points in a 50-37 victory over Center Moriches Jan. 18. 

Rolfe scored 4 fields goals and went 10 for 11 at the free throw line in the league VII road game. 

Lola Idir nail 3 triples and a pair of field goals for 13 points, Annie Maier and Amy Whitman scored 7 points a piece, Camryn Spiller hit a trey and Caitlyn Dickhuth banked two. 

The win lifts the Royals to 3-0 in league 7-2 overall. The Royals retake the court where they’ll host Babylon on Jan. 21. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

— All photos by Bill Landon

