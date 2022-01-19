Port Jeff Royals ROUT Center Moriches Red Devils

1 of 19

The Port Jefferson Royals led from the opening tip with senior Abigail Rolfe battling in the paint all game to lead her team with 18 points in a 50-37 victory over Center Moriches Jan. 18.

Rolfe scored 4 fields goals and went 10 for 11 at the free throw line in the league VII road game.

Lola Idir nail 3 triples and a pair of field goals for 13 points, Annie Maier and Amy Whitman scored 7 points a piece, Camryn Spiller hit a trey and Caitlyn Dickhuth banked two.

The win lifts the Royals to 3-0 in league 7-2 overall. The Royals retake the court where they’ll host Babylon on Jan. 21. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

— All photos by Bill Landon