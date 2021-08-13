Rounding out summer in Shoreham-Wading River

More than 140 students filled their summer mornings with athletics, crafts, friends and games at the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District’s 2021 Summer Round-Out Program, which has been offering summer activities to students for close to four decades.

The program, grouped by age and held at Miller Avenue School, enabled students to participate in creative art projects, outdoor sports and themed activities, with high school and college students working as their counselors. Directors Dylan Busch and Bob Szymanski made certain the diverse opportunities for the students were geared to further develop social, recreational and educational skills in a safe and fun environment.

Many of the counselors were former campers including recent graduates Meghan Klotz and Emma Longboat, who both shared that they enjoy witnessing the new friendships formed among the younger students.