Rocky Point VFW, Varsity Club to host mattress fundraiser
Together with the Rocky Point Varsity Club, the Rocky Point VFW Post 6249 will be hosting its first annual mattress fundraiser this weekend.
On Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., every purchase benefits the VFW and Rocky Point Varsity Club.
According to the VFW, bases, pillows, mattress protectors and more will be available, along with twin (starting at $199), full (starting at $249), queen (starting at $299) and king (from $499).
More than 25 styles will be on display, brand new, with full factory warranties. Delivery will be available, and all forms of payment are accepted, as well as financing.