Showcase Cinemas kicks off October with Halloween Horror Month

Featuring Exclusive Interviews With Actors Behind Iconic Horror Movie Characters

Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is excited to bring back its popular “Halloween Horror Month” event throughout the month of October at participating theaters in Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Ohio.

Showcase Cinemas invites guests to get into the Halloween spirit with special screenings of Halloween cult classics and fan-favorite horror films. As a special add-on that can’t be found anywhere else, Showcase interviewed the actors behind some of the most iconic characters in all of horror history, including Alec Baldwin (“Beetlejuice”), Heather Langenkamp (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”), Nick Castle (“Halloween”), Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring”) and Oliver Robins (“Poltergeist”).

Exclusive interviews will accompany the films below:

· Oct. 13: “Halloween” (1978) at 7:30pm

· Oct. 19: “Poltergeist” at 7:30pm

· Oct. 27: “Nightmare on Elm Street” at 7:30pm

· Oct. 28: “The Conjuring” at 7:30pm

“Back by popular demand, we’re thrilled to once again kick off October with Halloween Horror Month at Showcase Cinemas, complete with exclusive interviews with the actors who played Halloween legends, which can’t be found anywhere else,” said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “There’s nothing like the experience of watching a spine-tingling classic horror film in the movie theater, as you feel the adrenaline rush of fighting the monsters together with the characters on the big screen. We invite all horror buffs to join us and celebrate the spooky season with their friends and family this October.”

Participating theaters include Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Dedham, Randolph, Foxboro, Blackstone Valley and Lowell in Massachusetts, along with Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick (Quaker Lane) and Showcase Cinema de Lux Providence Place in Rhode Island. Participating theaters in New York include Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in Holtsville (Island 16), Farmingdale, Yonkers (Ridge Hill), White Plains (City Center), and College Point Multiplex Cinemas, along with Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale in Ohio.

With movie theaters now open at full capacity, Showcase Cinemas continues to implement health and safety protocols from the “Be Showcase Safe” program implemented last year for all Showcase Cinemas locations, including the installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters.

For more information on Halloween Horror Month and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www. showcasecinemas.com/showcase- halloween-horror-month.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 828 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.