Rocky Point Fire Department members honored at installation dinner

On August 28, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended the Rocky Point Fire Department’s 63rd Annual Fire District Inspection and Installation Dinner at Majestic Gardens in Rocky Point.

Legislator Anker joined State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio and Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner in honoring the newly installed incoming officers as well as other department members for their many years of dedicated service, including Chief Fred Hess for 30 years; Firefighters James McCabe and Pericles Kontis for 35 years; Ex-Captain Walter Birney, Ex-Chief John Buchner and Ex-Chief Ray Strong for 40 years; Ex-Captain Daniel O’Connel, Ex-Chief Terrance McCarrick and Ex-Captain Dave Brewer for 45 years; Ex-Captain John Driscoll for 50 years; and Ex-Captain Howard Sedell for 55 years.

During the awards ceremony, Ex-Captains John Driscoll and Howard Sedell were honored by the Department and its members as Honorary Chiefs.

“It is always an honor to have an opportunity to recognize and thank our firefighters and first responders at the annual inspection and installation dinner,” said Legislator Anker. “This year, we recognized members for their many decades of dedicated service to the community through the Rocky Point Fire Department. I thank every member of the department for their continued and courageous service to our community that kept our residents safe from emergency situations throughout a challenging and unprecedented year.”

The Rocky Point Fire Department has stations located at 14 Hallock Landing Road in Rocky Point, 90 King Road in Rocky Point, and 47 Route 25A in Shoreham. For more information, please call the department at their non-emergency phone number, 631-744-4102.

Photo from Leg. Anker’s office