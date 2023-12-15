Rocky Point Eagles boys basketball holds Shoreham-Wading River at bay

Rocky Point Eagles boys basketball holds Shoreham-Wading River at bay

by -
0 2
Rocky Point forward Max Wignall shoots in a non-league matchup against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
1 of 15
Rocky Point forward Liam Conlan lays up for two in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Gordon Votruba banks two for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Jeremy Sanchez (l) battles Carter Baumeister for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point forward Max Wignall shoots in a non-league matchup against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point guard Casmere Morrow shoots in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rex Baguinat scores for the Eagles in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Max Wignall #23 blocks the shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Dylan McClelland battles in the paint for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
8th grader Tyler Lievre drives the lane for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
8th grader Tyler Lievre goes to the rim for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Jeremy Sanchez blocks a shot for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point guard Casmere Morrow lays up for two in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Dominick Tocci splits a pair of defenders in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point forward Max Wignall shoots in a non-league matchup against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point guard Casmere Morrow drives the lane in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon

With an injury-riddled starting lineup, the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats had their hands full in a road game against Rocky Point where the Eagles defense was able to hold the Wildcats at bay. The Eagles offense pressed for all 32 minutes to win the nonleague matchup 55-40, Monday night Dec. 11.

Rocky Point guard Casmere Morrow topped the scoring chart for the Eagles with 17 points and forward Max Wignall added 13.

Shoreham-Wading River senior Gordon Votruba led the way for the Wildcats netting 11 points.

The win lifts the Eagles to 2-0.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-4. They will desperately need their bench to get healthy and will have to be at full song to make a postseason bid.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 16

0 18

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply